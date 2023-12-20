- Advertisement -

Barely 24 hours after the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) arrested Shalimar Abbiusi at the premises of the Kaneshie Court, she has been deported.

Shalimar Abbiusi who is the Spokesperson for the new emerging political movement The New Force was arrested and detained by the NIB and later handed over to the GIS.

The GIS took her to court for presenting false documents to enhance her stay in the country but before the case could be heard to its finality the GIS told the judge that they would like to withdraw the case from the court.

Shortly after the court dismissed the case at the court, Shalimar was arrested by the GIS for staying illegally in Ghana.

Earlier the GIS had released a press statement stating that they had withdrawn her residence permit and as such had within 24 hours to leave the country.

Fast forward, Shalimar was spotted a few minutes ago at the Kotoka International Airport in the company of some officers from the GIS.

From what we are told, she was on her way to be deported from Ghana.

