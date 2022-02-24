type here...
GhPageLifestyleGod has done it again! - Photo of pregnant Roman Sister leaves...
Lifestyle

God has done it again! – Photo of pregnant Roman Sister leaves netizens in shock

By Kweku Derrick
pregnant roman sister
- Advertisement -

It appears the end-time that has been preached endlessly by some persons ordained by God is truly near as a new photo from the Christian fraternity has caused a stir online.

This photo of an unidentified Roman Sister who is heavily pregnant has surfaced on the internet, leaving many questions yet answered.

Probably, God has done it again in the 21st Century – after impregnating the one and only Virgin Mary – to cement his existence in the minds of a generation whose focus is fixated only on wealth and luxury.

Religious Sisters in the Catholic Church don’t have sex or defile their bodies because they have taken public vows in a religious institute dedicated to apostolic works.

They are recognised for caring for the poor, providing education and helping the sick and engaging in missionary work and religious ministry.

But the newly emerged photo of a woman dressed as a Sister standing in front of a setting resembling a restaurant with a nose mask obscuring her identity has raised eyebrows.

Her protruding belly is the main highlight of the photo which is why tongues are wagging already.

Check out the photo below

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 24, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84 ° F
    84 °
    84 °
    70 %
    2mph
    15 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News