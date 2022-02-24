- Advertisement -

It appears the end-time that has been preached endlessly by some persons ordained by God is truly near as a new photo from the Christian fraternity has caused a stir online.

This photo of an unidentified Roman Sister who is heavily pregnant has surfaced on the internet, leaving many questions yet answered.

Probably, God has done it again in the 21st Century – after impregnating the one and only Virgin Mary – to cement his existence in the minds of a generation whose focus is fixated only on wealth and luxury.

Religious Sisters in the Catholic Church don’t have sex or defile their bodies because they have taken public vows in a religious institute dedicated to apostolic works.

They are recognised for caring for the poor, providing education and helping the sick and engaging in missionary work and religious ministry.

But the newly emerged photo of a woman dressed as a Sister standing in front of a setting resembling a restaurant with a nose mask obscuring her identity has raised eyebrows.

Her protruding belly is the main highlight of the photo which is why tongues are wagging already.

Check out the photo below