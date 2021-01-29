type here...
Photos from Wisa Gried's traditional marriage surfaces
Photos from Wisa Gried’s traditional marriage surfaces

By Qwame Benedict
Photos from Wisa Gried traditional marriage surfaces
Wisa Gried and wife
“Ekiki Me” hitmaker Wisa Greid is now officially out of the market after he tied the knot with his sweetheart.

Weeks ago, it was reported that the former Black Avenue Muzik signee was planning to settle down with his better half a report some people thought was one of those publicity stunts to resurrect his dead career.

We are happy to announce that Wisa Greid and girlfriend, Annabell Nyamekye Twum have tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

According to what we gathered, the ceremony took place at Coastal Estate on the Spintex Road in Accra.

See some photos and videos from the ceremony below:

Wisa Greid and wife
Wisa Greid and new wife
Wisa Greid kisses wife

Source:Ghpage

