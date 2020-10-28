Photos of Ghanaian millionaire, Mr. Kwesi Dadzie & his wife, Portia Brenya

Ghanaian millionaire, Mr. Kwesi Dadzie also known as VAL and his wife, Portia Brenya over the weekend sent social media buzzing with their most expensive wedding.

It can be said that VAL and Portia’s wedding hashtag #BecomingDadzie2020 so far is the biggest wedding to ever happen in Ghana.

It has broken the record of #Kency20220, which had long been the marker system of grading other wedding in the country.

#BecomingDadzie2020 was indeed beautiful as there was some level of class shown. The display of wealth and power was equally displayed at the plush wedding.

The display of powerful luxurious cars, spraying of money on the bride and the groom was the order of the day at the wedding.

Amongst the fleet of cars which have been spotted by our outfit includes a Range Rover, Jeep Wrangler, Rolls Royce, just to mention a few.

Mr VAL gifted his beautiful wife a brand new Mercedes Benz S Class 450 at the wedding reception.

Ghpage has gathered some few pictures of the newest and richest couple in town;

Kwesi Dadzie and Portia Brenya

Kwesi Dadzie and Portia Brenya

Kwesi Dadzie and Portia Brenya

Kwesi Dadzie and Portia Brenya

Kwesi Dadzie and Portia Brenya

Kwesi Dadzie and Portia Brenya

Mr. Kwesi Dadzie and his beautiful wife, Portia Brenya tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that was held at East Legon.

The wedding was graced by popular personalities like, ace actor David Dontoh and renowned highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena.