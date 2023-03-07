- Advertisement -

Over the weekends, a young and promising 22-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band from Sunyani in the Bono Region was slain in Taifa, an Ashaiman neighbourhood.

On Saturday morning, unidentified attackers repeatedly stabbed him to death.

According to reports, the deceased, Sheriif Moro had sought permission to go home since he wasn’t feeling well but unfortunately, it was his remains that got to his family.

The sad report which has been trending on social media for the past three days triggered some men in uniform o launch an attack on residents of Ashaiman just this dawn in the quest to find the assailants of their colleague.

Some eyewitnesses have recounted their experiences on social media, according to some, said they saw the soldiers around 2 am.

One person said he woke up around 4 am to see that the area which was usually busy around that time with many shops open was still very quiet.

His assumption was that it was a result of the downpour but when he stepped out, he saw some soldiers on the stretch, there were no vehicles moving.

He saw soldiers approaching so he quickly rushed back into the house and locked the gate.

In the midst of the mourning pictures of the late Sherif aka Imoro has surfaced online and left netizens teary and emotional.

Latif was very young and full of potential, as such would become a colonel one day but his dreams were cut short by his murderers.

