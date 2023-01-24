First Atlantic Bank’s Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Kwasi Nimako has gone viral on social media for the wrong reasons.

He has been sued by his side chick Seyram Deborah Adablah, a former NSS personnel over an alleged romantic relationship she claims to have had with him.

The lady, per the writ circulating, claimed that persistent sexual harassment from Nimako eventually compelled her to enter into a relationship with him.

The aftermath of the breaking news has come with a series of revelations about the identity of the man at the centre of the controversy.

Netizens are ‘thirsty and hungry’ for more regarding who this First Atlantic Bank Manager is. His name is Ernest Kwasi Nimako.

Here is a few digging we have as of now. Mr Ernest is a married man. His wife is Belinda Afriyi Nimako, a medical doctor.

Kwasi Nimako is a chartered accountant with experience in the banking and telecommunication industry.

Prior to joining First Atlantic in 2016, he worked with OMNI Bank, Fidelity Bank, GS Telecoms, and Barclays Bank, among others.

Ernest Kwasi Nimako is an old student of PRESEC, Legon, who completed his A levels in 1994.

He proceed to the University of Cape Coast in 1996 and graduated in 1999 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

