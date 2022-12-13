The Ghana Police Service has been encouraged to look into a serious matter that concerns marital abuse, as seen in a viral video.

A Ghanaian man is seen in a video brutalizing his wife.

The entire inhumane session was bravely recorded by her daughter, who felt that was the only way she could save her helpless mother from the claws of her unforgiving father.

One Nah Eyesah shared the video on Facebook with the caption:

Please I beg you. Tag Ghana Police Service. Let’s get him arrested.

I beg. This happened here in Ghana. I beg you let’s save her.

He is called Raphael Abatey. The video was recorded by the lady’s 17 year old daughter. That was the only thing she could do to save her mum.

Now that we have the video let’s help her before he ki.lls her. I beg you

This is real sad pic.twitter.com/sRzCGMbOFp — GHPage (@ghpage_com) December 12, 2022

According to some social media users who know the couple, the abusive husband just returned from the UK and has been on a cheating spree ever since he landed in Ghana.

He got angry and started beating his wife upon confrontation. It has also been reported that this isn’t the first time he has been caught on tape physically abusing his wife.