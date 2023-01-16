Photos of the Police Officer who got burnt to death together with his wife & 3-months old baby

Ghanaians are saddened by the story of the painful and sudden death of a young and vibrant police officer and his family at his residence at Apromase in the Ashanti Region.

The officer by name, Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi, together with his wife, Yaa Achiaa, and their 3-month-old baby were burnt to death.

The disaster is said to have occurred Sunday night. It is unclear what caused the fire but personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were at the scene to begin investigations.

Eyewitnesses believe the fire outbreak that has caused the life of an entire family might have been an electrical fault.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, is on his way to the Ashanti Region to commiserate with the bereaved families.

Bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Living Waters hospital morgue.