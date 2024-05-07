Pictures of guy who dresses Safo Newman trend after Shatta Wale blasted

A picture of a guy, supposed to be the one behind what fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Safo Newman wears has popped up online.

This comes after dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale fired some shots at the people who dress the young musician.

Shatta Wale claims if not for anything at all, the “Akokoa” hitmaker is known by many, hence, his appearance should be a priority.

Shatta Wale said he does not like how the young musician appears in public places, naming interviews among others.

Following Shatta Wale’s comment, blogger Kumi Kasa who happens to be part of Safo Newman’s management team has dropped a picture of the guy who dresses Safo Newman.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Kumi Kasa posted a picture of the guy, looking like a security man with no fashion sense, and captioned it “And you expect this to dress someone”.