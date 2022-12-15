type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"How will they do the do" - Funny reactions to couple's pictures
News

“How will they do the do” – Funny reactions to couple’s pictures

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Netizens have reacted amusingly to some pictures shared by a couple.

The reactions to the pictures hinge on the height of the man as compared to that of the lady.

Many have expressed shock at the disparity in height considering that the man is twice as tall as the lady.

“How would they be able to have sexual intercourse?” Some netizens have asked.

Others have also intimated that a lady who is tall would not ordinarily accept dating a short man.

According to people who share that view, many ladies who are relatively short prefer taller men. Meanwhile, tall ladies do not also accept to date shorter men.

But for the couple, the only thing that, according to their beliefs, brought them together was love.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, December 15, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News