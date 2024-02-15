Pictures of Ivorian goalkeeper allegedly ‘wearing juju’ during AFCON final trends

type here...
News

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A picture of Ivorian goalkeeper has caused a buzz online after an unusual item, allegedly ‘Juju,’ was tied around his waist during AFON final match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The picture, which has surfaced online, shows a black material tied around the goalkeeper’s waist with a white rope, leading to speculations among viewers.

The pictures, allegedly taken during the match, have fueled rumours and suggestions that the black material might be a fetishistic item, possibly voodoo or juju.

The controversy has intensified as fans and observers question whether such alleged rituals could have played a role in the Ivory Coast team’s performance, particularly in the AFCON finals.

It is worth to note that GhPage has not independently verified the authenticity of the pictures.

Netizens Reactions…

@jeremiadetunji Let’s assume this is true, which I doubt. That’s what they believed in, and if it worked for them, fine. Nigerians, too, should dira next time. You can dira with prayers. You can dira with juju. The choice is yours.

@namamamuhd – But how many goals did he concede? That’s no excuse for Nigeria not winning the Afcon cup. Each side tried their best.

@hansatua – This is common when it comes to the ivorians. But how did we get to score the first goal? Pls pls, those boys didn’t play any good football

@TOAAnjorinDespite all that, does it really work? Afterward, Super Eagle scored. In fact, Eagles would have won the match if the Tactitian started Simon, then eventually introduced Musa in the second half to replace Osihen, who could not get his bearing and composure.

Source:GHpage

