Piesie Esther suffers a wardrobe malfunction at GMA-UK – VIDEO

VGMA Award-winning artist, Piesie Esther, experienced a wardrobe malfunction during her performance at the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2023.

This incident has sparked quite a buzz on social media. Piesie Esther was one of the Ghanaian artists who graced the stage during the event.

While delivering her performance on stage, her dress unexpectedly tore from the side. However, she displayed remarkable professionalism by not allowing the wardrobe malfunction to disrupt her performance.

She continued singing for her enthusiastic audience. Eventually, a coat was brought to cover her up, but by then, the damage had already been done.

Meanwhile, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in the Showbiz space as Shatta Wale won big last night at the Ghana Music Awards-UK.

The talented musician swooped 3 of the most revered awards on the night after giving fans and patrons a stunning performance.

Shatta Wale went home with the Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year with his hit song dubbed ‘On God’.

He also snatched his always-eluding award, the Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year and was finally crowned the Artiste of the Year.