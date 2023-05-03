Piesie Esther is doing the most to win the ultimate at VGMA 24, Black Sherrif relaxed – Here’s what you need to know

It’s interesting to hear that Piesie Esther is putting in a lot of effort to win at the VGMA 24 while Black Sherrif is more relaxed.

Awards shows can be very competitive, so it’s not uncommon for some artists to put in extra effort to increase their chances of winning.

That being said, it’s also possible that Black Sherrif is confident in his abilities and doesn’t feel the need to stress about the outcome of the awards show.

Whatever the case may be, it’s important to remember that awards shows are just one way of recognizing talent and hard work in the music industry.

Ultimately, what matters most is an artist’s passion for creating and sharing their music with the world.

It’s unlikely that Piesie Esther’s consistent social media hype alone would cause Black Sherrif to lose the Artiste of the Year Award at VGMA 24.

The award is typically based on a number of factors, including an artist’s popularity, the impact of their music, and the amount of support they have from fans and industry professionals.

While social media presence and hype can certainly help to increase an artist’s visibility and fanbase, it’s just one factor among many that are considered in determining award winners.

Ultimately, it will be up to the judges and voters to decide who they believe is most deserving of the award.