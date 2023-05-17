Pizzaman CEO is not happy with the 5-year jail sentencing of his 2 workers – Company Marketer reveals

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The Leading Marketer for Pizzaman in Kumasi Richie in an interview with Rashad Kojo Emmanuel on the Rash Hour Show on GHPage TV has set records straight.

According to him, Pizzaman CEO Christian Boakye Yiadom is not happy with the 5-year jail sentence given to 2 of his workers.

He explained that though the workers did not do what is right, the sentencing is a bit harsh for the CEO and hence wishes that something is done about it.

Richie’s statements come after two of Pizzaman’s workers namely Seidu Karim and Rashid Abdullah were sentenced and put behind bars for theft.

They were sentenced after they were found guilty of stealing 20 boxes of chicken wings and two gallons of vegetable cooking oil from the restaurant’s warehouse in Kumasi, Ghana.

It was in this heat that Abeiku Santana berated Christian Boakye Yiadom – the founder and CEO of one of the fastest-growing Ghanaian-owned Fast Food chains – for taking harsh punishment on the poor workers.

According to the radio presenter, the CEO shouldn’t have reported the matter to law enforcement but instead, could have explored less punitive ways of handling the case such as deducting the cost of the stolen items from the salary of the culprits.

“Your worker steals 20 cartons of chicken wings from you and you get them imprisoned for five years? What’s the sense in that? Poor workers steal from you, deduct the cost of the stolen items from their pay…But they have been jailed five years each,” Abeiku Santana lashed out