Pizzaman Marketer replies Abeiku Santana over comments on jailed Pizzaman workers

Some days ago, Media personality Abeiku Santana heaved hot coals on the head of the founder and CEO of Pizzaman and Chickenman for putting two of his employees behind bars for theft.

The convicts, Seidu Karim and Rashid Abdullah were sentenced after they were found guilty of stealing 20 boxes of chicken wings and two gallons of vegetable cooking oil from the restaurant’s warehouse in Kumasi, Ghana.

The employees were handed down five years of imprisonment.

Abeiku Santana has, however, berated Christian Boakye Yiadom – the founder and CEO of one of the fastest-growing Ghanaian-owned Fast Food chains – for taking harsh punishment on the poor workers.

According to the radio presenter, the CEO shouldn’t have reported the matter to law enforcement but instead, could have explored less punitive ways of handling the case such as deducting the cost of the stolen items from the salary of the culprits.

“Your worker steals 20 cartons of chicken wings from you and you get them imprisoned for five years? What’s the sense in that? Poor workers steal from you, deduct the cost of the stolen items from their pay…But they have been jailed five years each,” Abeiku Santana lashed out.

Speaking further on Okay FM, he posited, that “We’re not supporting or condoning criminal acts but jailing people for five years for stealing chicken wings is unacceptable. It’s unacceptable. Don’t engage the youth as motivational whatnot anymore.”

One of the marketers of Pizzman, Richie has granted an exclusive interview with Ghpage and in the course of the phone-in interview, he mentioned that the Pizzaman CEO has a good working relationship with his workers.

He stated that the jailed workers have been with the company for a long time now, revealing that workers are paid very well at the end of every month at Pizzaman and thus sees no importance for these workers to have carried out the evil plans that have landed them in jail.