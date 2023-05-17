Pizzaman Senior Staff speaks after Abeiku Santana’s apology to company CEO

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

One of the leading members and strong marketers of the Pizzaman Chickenman Company Richie has made some remarks aftermath of the Abeiku Santana apology to the CEO.

Richie in the Studios of GHPage TV on Rash Hour Show aired Live reacted to the unqualified apology from Ace Broadcaster Santana at OKAY FM.

According to him, the Company has not in any way threatened Abeiku or forced him to come public and apologize.

He believes the apology came about after a deep reflection on his comments on the radio at OKAY FM.

After swearing never to apologise to Pizzaman CEO Abeiku Santana has made a sharp U-Turn and apologised to Pizzaman’s CEO for earlier describing him as heartless and wicked.

Upon sober reflection, Abeiku Santana has rendered an unqualified apology to Pizzaman’s CEO.

Speaking on OKAY FM earlier today, Abeiku Santana admitted that he spoke with emotions reason he ignorantly described Christian Boakye Yiadom as not elite.

He further clarified that he should have known better and considered the fact that thieves wanted to ruin his business.

This comes after he went berserk on live radio and called out the CEO of Pizzman for dragging two of his workers to court and getting them jailed for 5 years for stealing 20 boxes of chicken wings and two gallons of vegetable cooking oil from the restaurant’s warehouse in Kumasi, Ghana.

While venting his anger on live radio, Abeiku Santana chided Christian Boakye Yiadom – the founder and CEO of one of the fastest-growing Ghanaian-owned Fast Food chains – for exacting harsh punishment on the poor workers.

Although he was called to for his hypocrisy after the video went viral but during an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz program last Saturday Abeiku Santana insisted that he said nothing wrong hence he won’t apologize.