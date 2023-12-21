“Please bill Shatta Wale and leave the rest” – Sammy Flex begs event organizers

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale’s latest manager and spokesperson, Sammy Felx has send a word of plea to event organizers to bill Shatta Wale for their shows if they want to experience real fun.

The veteran media personality claims that Shatta Wale’s brand is only one brand in the Ghanaian music space that is loved by both the streets and cooperates.

According to him, aside his brand, there is none. His comment came after Shatta Wale performed at the End of year party for GT Bank’s staff and customers.

He went as far as telling event organizers to get Shatta Wale on their shows and forget other musicians because he is the only one who brings real fan during performances.

“Riddle Riddle!There is only one brand in the music industry loved by both the streets and the corporate world in Ghana. What is the name of that brand? Read the caption below for the answer.” He wrote

“Highlights of last Friday at the Accra Sports stadium when Shatta Wale pulled up for the End of year party for GT Bank’s staff and customers. It was a show down and a drama on the stage for a solid two (2) hours back to back delivery. Check reactions from the bankers and their customers. Want real fun? Get Shatta Wale and leave the rest.”