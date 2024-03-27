- Advertisement -

Controversial entertainer Afia Schwarzenegger has gone down on her knees to beg Fadda Dickson to forgive comedian Funny Face.

Funny Face is currently on 2-weeks remand after knocking down some kids at the Kakraba junction on the Kasoa Highway.

Afia Schwarzenegger noted for jumping on all issues in the country has decided to join in the conversation.

According to her, she believes Funny Face is going through all this because Fadda Dickson has failed to accept his apology after Funny Face insulted him some months ago.

She pleaded with Fadda Dickson to find a place in his heart to forgive the repented Funny Face who was sacked from his office and told not to come back.

She said: “Funny Face has caused a lot of annoyance, including Fadda Dickson, my father. Papa, please pardon him (bowing his head). If I were the one, you would have accepted my forgiveness. I have never prayed for someone, which makes me very sad.

“When I heard the news, I was really afraid because Funny Face loves kids, and he will never be the same if he knocks a kid down. He is experiencing a great deal. She stated, “Mental health problems are real; hope none of your family members experiences them.

Watch the video below: