Please return my Iphone 14PRO Max – Wendy shay begs Duayaw Nkwanta youth to return her stolen phone

By Mzta Churchill
Shay Geng leader, Wendy Shay aka “Ghana wake up” is in a pool of sorrow following her performance at Duayaw Nkwanta.

The musician was billed to perform at an event at Duayaw Nkwanta, but after the show, she found out that her phone was stolen.

Taking to her official social media platforms, Wendy Shay divulged that her phone was stolen by the youth of Duayaw Nkwanta.

Wendy gave pieces of information about the phone, saying that it comes with a customized Wendy Shay cover.

Giving out a number for helpers to reach out to, Wendy Promised to reward anyone who helped her find her phone.

“Duayaw Nkwanta youth it was all love and fun last night but I couldn’t find my iPhone 14PRO Max with a customized Wendy Shay cover after my performance”, she said.

Source:Ghpage

