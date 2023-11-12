Podcaster offers fans a chance to have sex with his wife in new reality show

- Advertisement -

Popular adult film star couple Adam22 and Lena the Plug are making headlines once again and this time they have launched a bizarre reality show and invited contestants to vie for a chance to have bedroom games with them.

The couple, who married in May 2023 after seven years of being dating, is introducing “For the Love of Lena”, a reality show with a unique twist.

Scheduled to debut on YouTube starting Monday, November 13, 2023, the show features 10 male contestants, including TikTok sensation Cripmac and adult film star John Legendary.

What sets this show apart is the prize – a chance for an intimate encounter with Adam and Lena.

This reality series is breaking new ground by fusing elements from traditional dating shows with the explicit nature of adult content.

The winning prize will be a bedroom escapade with Adam and Lena, an arrangement they have never explored before with another male participant.

However, this particular content will be available exclusively on OnlyFans, distinct from the YouTube episodes.