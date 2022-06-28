- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has accused members of the pressure group, Arise Ghana, of attacking its officers during a protest in Accra on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

At least 12 police officers have sustained various injuries while some police vehicles have been destroyed in the process.

In a statement, authorities said demonstrators, without any provocation, pelted its officers with stones at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, where the demonstrators had converged for the protest.

The riot started after disagreements between organizers of the demonstration and the police over routes the group will take from their converging point.

The Police Service in a tweet earlier described the development as a “shame”.

“We were there to protect you and ensure your safety, but you throw stones at us, injure and hurt us. This behaviour is unacceptable and must be condemned.”

Police personnel fired tear gas and water cannons to subdue the agitated Arise Ghana protestors.

Scores of demonstrators have been arrested by the police. The total number of arrests is yet to be made known by the Police Service.

The arrested protestors are believed to be part of those who pelted stones at the police and their vehicles during the protest.