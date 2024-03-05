- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has once again been hit with an allegation by a lady identified as Judith Yaa Kumah who was arrested after she visited the station.

According to the lady’s mother, her daughter’s boyfriend was arrested for a criminal offence on Wednesday and her daughter visited the police station on Thursday to find out more about the arrest of her boyfriend.

She was told that her boyfriend was an armed robber but she protested that claim stating that he had known him for a long time and he wasn’t an armed robber as they were saying.

The woman added that her daughter was given a seat to sit down and wait for the CID handling the case.

Shortly after she had sat, a call came through and she was told that she had also been arrested for her alleged involvement in the said robbery.

But unfortunately, she was interrogated and the CID identified as Clement Suputour allegedly used a metal to pull her ears in an attempt to get her to confess to the crime.

Watch the video below:

The Police Inspector has however denied the claim by Judith despite his police Chief admitting to the fact the said incident happened.