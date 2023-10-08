type here...
Police arrest 16 unemployed NPP thugs who thronged United Showbiz Show
Police arrest 16 unemployed NPP thugs who thronged United Showbiz Show

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
In a rather unfortunate and an unexpected turn of events, some thugs claiming to belong to the ruling New Patriotic Party, the NPP thronged the studios of United Television during the live telecast of the controversial United Showbiz show.

Viewers that watched the show and videos trending on social media can hear the guys saying they are from the New Patriotic party and are there to represent their party on the show.

They are also heard saying they coming after controversial and retired musician cum political activist, Kwame A Plus.

According to them, Kwame A Plus has insulted the President, his vice and the General Secretary and they were demanding an apology from him.

They were also demanding that the party should have an official representative on the show to speak for them.

However, the Ghana Police Service has made some arrests pertaining to the issue following a complaint by the Despite Media Group.

They are currently assisting the police with investigation to bring further perpetrators to book.

