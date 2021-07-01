- Advertisement -

The Dansoman Divisional Police Command has arrested five persons in possession of fake assorted currencies including dollars, CFA and Ghana Cedis.

The operation took place on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at a hotel in Dansoman upon a tip-off.

A team of officers were dispatched to the said hotel and arrested the suspects namely Akwasi Boateng alias Honourable, Michael Marfo Ohene alias Ghost, Bismarck Tawiah, Richard Walker and Prince Nketiah.

The police found in their possession 108 bundles of fake dollars, a wooden box containing 34 bundles of fake CFA currency, fake GHS200 notes in an ice chest mixed with powder and unspecified cedi notes.

They also retrieved a handgun, a statement on the Facebook page of the Police Service said.

Read the full statement below

