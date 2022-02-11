type here...
Bobie Ansah was arrested for publishing false news, disrespectful conduct – Police explain the arrest of Accra FM journo

The Accra FM broadcaster was arrested on Thursday night, according to the police, for allegedly publishing false news and engaging in disrespectful behavior.

Kwabena Bobbie Ansah’s arrest “became necessary after he turned down multiple invitations from the Police for him and others involved in the case to cooperate with investigations,” according to the police.

The Accra Regional Police Command would publish a complete comment on the situation in due time, they added.

Mr. Kwabena Bobbie Ansah was hauled up by people claiming to be National Security personnel on Thursday, according to the producer of the Citizen Show, which the presenter leads.

It was unclear what prompted the arrest that occurred around the radio station’s grounds after his political discussion show ended at about 10 p.m. until Friday morning.

According to sources, the journalist was arrested and taken to the Nima Police Station.

Some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) gathered outside the police station to demand the journalist’s release.

His detention brings the total number of journalists detained by security officials this year to three.

