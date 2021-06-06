type here...
GhPageNewsPolice arrest four suspected narcotics dealers in Ashaiman
News

Police arrest four suspected narcotics dealers in Ashaiman

By Kweku Derrick
drug suspects arrest
- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four persons suspected to be narcotics dealers in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region.

In a statement on Sunday, June 6, the Police said the quartet were apprehended on Friday, June 4, 2021.

“They were conveying 892 slabs of plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs in a Benz bus with registration number GR-2913-G to Carl’s Hotel, located at Bethlehem-Ashaiman.”

The four are Boniface Abaya-31, Kwame Akwetey-31, Samuel Djandu-30 and Godwin Agbessi-29 the driver.

They have been detained for further investigations and due processes.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, June 6, 2021
Accra
light rain
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
70 %
3.5mph
40 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News