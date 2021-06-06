- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four persons suspected to be narcotics dealers in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region.

In a statement on Sunday, June 6, the Police said the quartet were apprehended on Friday, June 4, 2021.

“They were conveying 892 slabs of plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs in a Benz bus with registration number GR-2913-G to Carl’s Hotel, located at Bethlehem-Ashaiman.”

The four are Boniface Abaya-31, Kwame Akwetey-31, Samuel Djandu-30 and Godwin Agbessi-29 the driver.

They have been detained for further investigations and due processes.