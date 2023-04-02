Police arrest managers of Hillburi hotel over alleged power theft

- Advertisement -

Managers of the popular hotel, Hillburi, located at Aburi in the Eastern Region have been arrested for allegedly stealing electricity.

This was after engineers of ECG uncovered an unauthorised connection during a search on the premises of the hotel in the course of the week

According to officials of the ECG, the hotel has enjoyed electricity illegally for years until the latest discovery by its taskforce.

The perpetrators are expected to be arraigned before court on April 1.

The External Communications Officer of the ECG, Madam Laila Abubakar bemoaned the high level and huge scale of power theft that had been identified.

“The one that affects me the most is just how much power is being stolen. We’ve been lenient for too long, I think that it’s time that we look at these issues, separate from all the other things that we go through, and start prosecuting people seriously,” she told JoyNews.