The wife of veteran Nigerian actor Mr Ibu has allegedly ordered the arrest of his adopted daughter cum side chick and his sons.

According to reports, Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Marris, orchestrated the arrest regarding the public donations made towards Mr Ibu’s treatment.

This was disclosed by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala who alleged that Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter, Jasmine and his sons have been detained at Alagbon Police station, Nigeria.

Stella Marris claimed that Jasmine has transferred N300m from the donations received to her personal account.

However, it was reported that Mr Ibu’s wife planned to use the funds contributed for his treatment to purchase a house and a smart phone for herself.

Doris Ogala wrote; “Jasmine and Ibu’s sons were arrested at Alagbon Police Station. They are detained there. Mr Ibu’s wife alleged that Jasmine moved 300 million out of the account.

Ibu’s wife allegedly wanted to buy her new house from the money contributed so far for Ibu’s treatment. That’s why she arrested Jasmine. But investigation stated that the money contributed isn’t even up to soo million”.

It can be recalled that Mr Ibu, originally known as John Okafor has been bedridden for some days now and recent news revealed that one of his legs has been amputated to keep him alive.

Scores of fans and well wishers donated funds to the actor’s family for his treatment but it seems his wife and his ‘adopted daughter’ are at loggerheads over the donations.

Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella was accused of using the donations to fund her lavish lifestyle which she debunked.