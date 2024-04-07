type here...
Police arrest nine people for claiming their genitals disappeared

By Qwame Benedict
Ashaiman Foes seller's manhood goes missing after guy buying a shirt touched him (Video)
The Ghana Polie Service has acted on rumours in town that some people’s genitals are disappearing or have disappeared.

Ghana in the last few weeks have had cases of people claiming that their genitals have disappeared after some people allegedly touched them.

The first case was reported in Kasoa but a few days later, other parts of the capital recorded a case of such nature.

Despite the claims, some people doubted the story stating they were just fabrications to cause fear and panic in the country.

Well, the Ghana Police has released a statement disclosing that they arrested nine (9) people who made the claims.

According to the statement, the claims are false and the nine people who claim to have their genitals missing have been arrested and will soon be arraigned before the court.

Read the full statement below:

Source:GhPage

