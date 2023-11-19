Police arrest thugs threatening to stab and snatch items in viral TikTok video

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two young men after the TikTok video went viral on social media.

In the said video, the two men were seen holding dangerous weapons and issuing a warning to the public.

One of the men in the video was heard saying he had a lot of weapons in his backpack that they could use to harm anyone who tried to challenge them.

He stated that they wouldn’t hesitate to stab anyone who tried to play smart on them when they came to snatch valuable items from them in town at any time of the day.

The other guy in the video was also seen flaunting a cutlass and repeating all that his other colleague was saying.

Watch the video below:

The video went viral and thanks to the swift action by the Ghana Police, the two were picked up at their hideouts and will be processed before the court in the coming days.

See their photos below:

Another good job done by the Ghana Police Service.