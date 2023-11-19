type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPolice arrest thugs threatening to stab and snatch items in viral TikTok...
News

Police arrest thugs threatening to stab and snatch items in viral TikTok video

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of armed men
Armed-men
- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two young men after the TikTok video went viral on social media.

In the said video, the two men were seen holding dangerous weapons and issuing a warning to the public.

One of the men in the video was heard saying he had a lot of weapons in his backpack that they could use to harm anyone who tried to challenge them.

He stated that they wouldn’t hesitate to stab anyone who tried to play smart on them when they came to snatch valuable items from them in town at any time of the day.

The other guy in the video was also seen flaunting a cutlass and repeating all that his other colleague was saying.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below:

The video went viral and thanks to the swift action by the Ghana Police, the two were picked up at their hideouts and will be processed before the court in the coming days.

See their photos below:

Another good job done by the Ghana Police Service.

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Sunday, November 19, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
84 %
3.2mph
75 %
Sun
85 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways