Lance Corporal Mustapha Mohammed, a police dispatch rider, was killed while riding his motorcycle from Ofankor, a suburb of Accra, to pursue a Toyota Corolla car.

According to reports, the motorist slowed down for the police to get close before striking him quickly, sending the officer flying under a rolling truck and crushing him to death.

His body has been picked up by the police and deposited at the morgue. Investigation into the crime is readily underway.

More updates soon…