- Advertisement -

The Attorney General of Ghana Godfred Dame has revealed that the two phones of late investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale have finally been broken into by the police with the help of experts in the United States.

Since then, thousands of photos, texts, audio files, videos, and WhatsApp messages sent and received by Ahmed Suale have been discovered by police investigators and are currently being examined.

Godfred Dame stated during a question-and-answer period on the floor of Parliament in regards to the update on the assassination of the journalist.

He indicated that to get potential clues or evidence that could aid in the arrest of Ahmed Suale’s killers, the AG and the Criminal Investigations Department had to ask for US assistance in unlocking the password of Suale’s iPhone and Huawei phone.

He said that the late Suale’s two mobile phones were sent to the United States for information technology specialists to unlock and retrieve data from.

Massive amounts of data, including “millions of documents, videos, audios, texts, and WhatsApp messages have been analysed by a team from the Homicide and Cybercrime Units,” were retrieved from the phones.

Mr. Dame said that a great deal of work had gone into the investigations into the Ahmed Suale case and the others and that the government would make every effort to apprehend those responsible, no matter how long it took.

According to Dame, determining the murder’s motive is crucial since it may have nothing to do with Ahmed Suale’s investigation.

He underlined, “Just like in the case of American rapper Tupac Shakur, who was killed in 1996 but whose case was settled a few months ago, justice will undoubtedly be served in the Ahmed Suale case.”

He claimed that the investigation was extensive and that it involved using satellite imagery, a sketch of the attackers based on witness descriptions, and telephone calls to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s Department of Geomatic Engineering.