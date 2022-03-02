Police gun down 2 robbers, arrest 1 among gang who robbed passengers and begged for prayers

- Advertisement -

Police in the Ashanti Region has killed two armed robbers while one other has been arrested following a police intelligence-based operation near Bekwai in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect in custody and the deceased are said to be part of the gang of 5 masked gun-wielding men that robbed over 40 passengers onboard a Takoradi- Kumasi bound VIP bus on Monday, February 21, 2022.

On March 2, the Ashanti Regional Police Anti Robbery Squad engaged a group of five robbers who had blocked the road from Abodom – Koniyaw, near Bekwai with wooden logs to rob some market women.

“Two [of the robbers] who might have sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape and are being pursued,” a statement from police said.

Preliminary investigations established that they are the same robbers described in a similar operation last week who urged their victims to pray for them during the heist.

“After subjecting the passengers to the harrowing experience, the robbers were reported to have then called on their victims to remember them in their prayers.”

Police said residents of the surrounding communities and medical facilities have been asked to be on the lookout for suspicious persons.