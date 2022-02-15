type here...
GhPageNewsPolice invite Abronye DC for accusing John Mahama of planning a coup
News

Police invite Abronye DC for accusing John Mahama of planning a coup

By Lizbeth Brown
Abronye DC and John Mahama
- Advertisement -

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has been invited by the Accra Regional Police Command over comments he made about former president John Dramani Mahama.

In a statement signed by DCOP Kwesi Ofori, Abronye DC was invited by the police over claims that John Dramani Mahama is planning to stage a coup.

“The Accra Regional Police Command has invited Mr Kwame Baffoe to report to the Regional Headquarters by 4pm today to assist investigation failure of which he will be arrested”, excerpt of the statement read.

Read full statement below;

It can be recalled that Abronye DC alleged that John Dramani Mahama is planning to stage a coup during an interview on an Accra-based radio station.

The NPP communicator indicated that John Mahama is in ties with a dangerous group known as Al Qaeda who have plans of staging a coup to make him president.

In the statement, Abronye DC was cautioned to honour the invitation as failure to do that will lead to his arrest.

    Source:Ghpage

