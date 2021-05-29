Police officer arrested for insulting Akufo-Addo and Bawumia on Facebook

- Advertisement -

A Police officer, stationed at a Police Station in Prampram is facing disciplinary actions for allegedly insulting President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia on social media.

Corporal Frederick Kwaku Dzemeki was detained by the Tema Regional Police Command after disrespecting the President and his Vice during an online show hosted by the embattled media personality, Captain Smart.

“Our leaders are very stupid and stubborn. They don’t reason at all. Ghana is sick. Number 1 is sick and number two too is sick,” Dzemeki wrote in the comment section on Facebook during the Smart Show.

Dzemeki since his abusive remarks has been hauled to face disciplinary action by the Ghana Police Service, a Police wireless message revealed.

He was released on Thursday but ordered to report to the Regional Police headquarters today, Friday, May 28, 2021, at 1000Hrs to come before the Deputy Police Commander for further action.