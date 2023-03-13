type here...
GhPageNewsPolice release photos of six suspects in the murder of Imoro Sherrif
News

Police release photos of six suspects in the murder of Imoro Sherrif

By Kweku Derrick
Imoro Sherrif killers
The Ghana Police Service has published photos of six suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Imoro Sherrif, a 22-year-old soldier stabbed to death in Ashaiman.

In a statement released Sunday night, the police underscored earlier claims that the soldier was killed because of a lady he was following.

Following preliminary investigations, the crime has been established to be a case of a robbery gone bad, according to police.

Police said the suspects tried to rob Sherrif of his phone but the military man resisted which resulted in them stabbing him to death.

The statement reveals that so far, suspects who have been arrested in connection to the murder are identified as Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu, Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, Samuel Tetteh aka Wiper, Abubakar Sadick aka Birdman, Yussif Mohammed, Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim.

Below are their mugshots alongside the statement from the police.

In the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, heavily armed soldiers besieged Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, and brutalised residents over the murder of their colleague.

The invasion of the soldiers comes after Sherrif, who was with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani in the Bono Region, was reportedly stabbed and killed by unknown attackers Saturday dawn.

The deployment of the soldiers was aimed at fishing out the perpetrators of the heinous crime, according to the Military High Command.

    Source:GHPage

