type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPolice in search for men who flogged man and his girlfriend in...
News

Police in search for men who flogged man and his girlfriend in public over their leaked video

By Qwame Benedict
Police and lovers in viral leaked video
Police and victims
- Advertisement -

The Wa Naa Office has stated that it will work with the police to find those responsible for the flogging of two adults in leaked footage that has gone viral on social media.

After their private affair was captured and shared on social media, two adults were publicly flogged.

Residents claim the two were tied to a pole and shackled by a strong man on the orders of traditional authorities, who claim it as part of the area’s latest bye-laws.

The young lady and the man in issue are seen bound to the pole in front of Wa Naa’s Palace with both legs and hands tied to the pole as they scream each time the horsewhip lands on their backs.

It’s unknown how the sex tape said to have been recorded by both ended up in the public domain, but the footage seized shows two horny adults engaging in serious romance before proceeding to the main act.

After multiple bouts of sexual exploits, both are photographed resting side by side, fondling themselves in preparation for another fight, while listening to relaxing music.

Residents are questioning the reasoning behind their public whipping, but supporters of the local government’s decision to impose the ‘Sharia law’ believe it will prevent others.

The elders and several citizens gathered in front of the Palace to witness the two be punished, while others videotaped the public whipping with their phones.

However, the Wa Naa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, who is also the Overlord of the Wala Traditional Council, has distanced his Palace from the public flogging of a girl and boy on Tuesday afternoon at the Palace’s forecourt.

He has disassociated himself and criticized the floggers of people depicted in a leaked sex tape through his spokeswoman.

According to the Spokesperson, the Wa Naa was not at the Palace at the time, and he was also at school, and all of the Principal Chiefs were not at the Palace at the time, thus whoever decided the two should be flogged erred and should be arrested and prosecuted.

“Whoever took that decision to have them flogged has erred and must be arrested and brought to book”.

He believes the situation has the potential to bring the Palace’s image to shame.

For those who haven’t seen the video which led them to receive such punishment, you can watch it here.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, June 1, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    83.6 ° F
    83.6 °
    83.6 °
    70 %
    2.9mph
    99 %
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News