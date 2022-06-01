- Advertisement -

The Wa Naa Office has stated that it will work with the police to find those responsible for the flogging of two adults in leaked footage that has gone viral on social media.

After their private affair was captured and shared on social media, two adults were publicly flogged.

Residents claim the two were tied to a pole and shackled by a strong man on the orders of traditional authorities, who claim it as part of the area’s latest bye-laws.

The young lady and the man in issue are seen bound to the pole in front of Wa Naa’s Palace with both legs and hands tied to the pole as they scream each time the horsewhip lands on their backs.

It’s unknown how the sex tape said to have been recorded by both ended up in the public domain, but the footage seized shows two horny adults engaging in serious romance before proceeding to the main act.

After multiple bouts of sexual exploits, both are photographed resting side by side, fondling themselves in preparation for another fight, while listening to relaxing music.

Residents are questioning the reasoning behind their public whipping, but supporters of the local government’s decision to impose the ‘Sharia law’ believe it will prevent others.

The elders and several citizens gathered in front of the Palace to witness the two be punished, while others videotaped the public whipping with their phones.

However, the Wa Naa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, who is also the Overlord of the Wala Traditional Council, has distanced his Palace from the public flogging of a girl and boy on Tuesday afternoon at the Palace’s forecourt.

He has disassociated himself and criticized the floggers of people depicted in a leaked sex tape through his spokeswoman.

According to the Spokesperson, the Wa Naa was not at the Palace at the time, and he was also at school, and all of the Principal Chiefs were not at the Palace at the time, thus whoever decided the two should be flogged erred and should be arrested and prosecuted.

“Whoever took that decision to have them flogged has erred and must be arrested and brought to book”.

He believes the situation has the potential to bring the Palace’s image to shame.

For those who haven’t seen the video which led them to receive such punishment, you can watch it here.