Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has admitted to receiving compensation from the Ghana Police Service in a leaked video recording.

He disclosed that he serves as an informant for the law enforcement agency and receives payments as motivation for his role.

This revelation came in response to an accusation from an unidentified individual in the video who alleged that Naabu was on the payroll of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. Naabu clarified that it is the Ghana Police Service, not the IGP, that pays him.

This latest leaked recording follows two previous ones, with the first currently under investigation by parliament. In the earlier leaks, top police officers were seen seeking Bugri Naabu’s support to remove the current IGP from his position.

On September 8, 2023, the police administration took action by interdicting the officers implicated in the leaked recording, which revolved around a plot to oust the IGP.

The police, in a statement, announced the interdiction of Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Superintendent Mr. George Lysander Asare.

These actions were taken in connection with the audio tape, which had become a subject of investigation by Parliament. The purpose of their interdiction was to pave the way for disciplinary proceedings in accordance with Police Service regulations.

However, on the following day, Friday, September 8, 2023, the police issued another statement, suspending the officers’ interdiction.

The reason cited was to avoid prejudicing the ongoing work being conducted by the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating the matter.

“Chairman … you told us that you are not getting anything with Dampare and we made our investigation, Dampare is paying you… he is paying you GH??10,000,” the individual suggested to Naabu.

“Don’t tell me that he pays me GH??10,000; he doesn’t pay me, it’s the police… I don’t know, I receive GH??10,000 from the police and they tell me the security work I do as a paramount chief… when there is a problem I report to them,” Naabu said.

