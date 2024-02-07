- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has once again interdicted one of their own in the person of Chief Inspector Benjamin Doe Kuwornu, stationed in the Central Region.

The reason according to the Police is as a result of his misconducting himself in a video which has gone viral on social media in which he spoke about the President and his vice.

According to the Police, his interdiction would will enable a comprehensive investigation into his actions in compliance with police service rules.

In the now-viral video on social media, the police inspector can be heard vehemently criticizing Ghana’s situation.

He believed that it was high time the nation’s security agency leaders addressed the inadequate governance the nation is facing and the suffering the Ghanaian people are going through.

He is heard in the video saying: “Mr President, you are destroying our nation. I want to meet you one on one…,” he said, adding “You are making a serious mistake.”

Watch the video below: