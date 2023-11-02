type here...
Policewoman shares a TikTok video with prisoners in the background

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Eunice-Dede chilling with 3 others
Eunice-Dede chilling with 3 others
A Policewoman has faced several backlash on social media following her decision to do a TikTok video while on duty.

The officer identified as Eunice Dede shared the video on her Tiktok page to show what she was doing at work but the video got netizens angry.

In the video, the police officer was seen enjoying her TikTok video while she had three prisoners behind bars also featuring in the video.

From the video, the three prisoners seemed to be enjoying the video as they made hand gestures for the video.

Watch the video below:

See some comments below:

@Ge_Dadzie: “Dampare must see . This is so unprofessional”

@Kingjoegotthejuice: “Eiii Eunice wabaso oo??”

@Maamekyerewaaba: “aaah what she go do? Do some ahh ?? policewoman collect your eyes some”

@Hitwaddle: “If I was the inmates I will sue the police officer, I don’t know the right name for her offence but lawyers here can help”

@Spendin_g: “She loose en job that ? everything TikTok Gyimie saaaaaa”

@MohammedEminent: “Ghana ?? dierrrr Charlie And we expect Nana Addo to take us serious ??”

Source:GhPage

