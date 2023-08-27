“Politics is serious business, not concert” – Ola Michael blast Lilwin (VIDEO)

Ace filmmaker, Ola Michael has gone hard on legendary actor, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin after the latter made public his intention to become member of parliament.

Recall Ghapage.com broke out the news last week about the actor vying to contest as member of parliament in his constituency as an independent candidate.

Per these utterances from Ola Micheal, we think this news didn’t sit well with many. On the recent episode of United Showbiz on UTV posted by MzGee, Ola stated emphatically that “politics is not a joke thing nor some sort of concert”.

According to Ola, the actor should forget that dream as it will never be materialized. “We’re going to support him so as not to be tagged haters but we clearly know that he will loose” he added.

Lilwin is yet to respond to this backlash from a fellow filmmaker and we’ll update you as it goes.

Watch the video below

https://fb.watch/mGERtHA0Zh/?mibextid=HSR2mg