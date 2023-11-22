type here...
Politics started from Heaven – Diana Asamoah

By Qwame Benedict
Diana-Asamoah spealks about politics
Diana-Asamoah
Gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah who has in recent times become a politician and praising President Nana Akufo Addo has revealed why she now has an interest in politics.

According to the musician, politics is now more in churches than what is happening on the streets between the NDC and NPP supporters.

She mentioned that now churches are affiliated with political parties but they are scared to openly declare their stance because of what the public might say about them.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah in an interview with Berla Mundi noted that anyone who speaks against politics doesn’t know the bible because politics started from Heaven.

Narrating how it happened, she stated that the devil trying to take over the affairs in Heaven which led to God banishing him from Heaven.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

