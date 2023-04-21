- Advertisement -

A man from South Africa who appears to be a strong advocate of polygamy has taken to social media to share adorable photos of his two wives and their baby.

In South Africa, a man is permitted to marry several wives, but women cannot have multiple husbands.

The terms used for this practice are Polygyny, meaning a man marrying several wives, and Polyandry referring to a woman with multiple husbands.

The terms are not that familiar to most people in many countries that do not allow marriages to more than one partner.

But in some cultures in Africa and elsewhere, a man with several wives is much more common.

The polygamist who’s proud of his marriage choice flaunted his beautiful damsels in a series of snaps he shared on the internet which has set tongues wagging.

Check out the photos below