Polygamy is the right of every man but must notify his first wife – Man claims

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has stirred controversy with a claim on polygamy, stating it as a man’s biological right.

The Facebook user with the name Ugwu Amoke asserted that polygamy is a priority for men and maintained that a man doesn’t require his wife’s approval to marry another woman.

Amoke suggested that it’s sufficient for a man to inform his wife, provided she is respectful, but if not, he should simply go through with the decision.

However, his remarks have been met with criticism online, with many expressing disapproval of his perspective on the topic of polygamy.

“Polygamy is d right of a man. He only has to notify his wife if she is respectful but never to seek her consent very much like a CEO adding employee to his first Men must be properly guided,” he wrote.