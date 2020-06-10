type here...
Popular actress Beatrice Chinery confirmed dead

By Mr. Tabernacle
Veteran actress Beatrice Chinery, who gained her infamous name ‘Miliky Micool’ from popular TV sitcom Kejetia is confirmed dead, Ghpage can report.

The actress reportedly passed away on Wednesday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Robert Chinery, the actress’s brother broke the news stating that her sister had taken ill for months but her condition worsened today and was rushed to the hospital but died upon arrival.

According to our sources, the popular and talented actress died of high blood pressure and other health complications.

Beatrice Chinery,54, became a household name in movie acting after she starred in a series of best movies and sitcoms Ghana has ever seen on the TV screens.

Having started acting on stage in 1993 when she was part of David Dontoh’s Koziekozie, Miliky has brought to bear in the movie some of her experiences in acting and movie-making.  She left behind two children.

May her soul rest in peace.

