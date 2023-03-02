Popular & award-winning American Porn Star King Nasir offers to help Shugatiti reach orgasm

Actress, socialite and Entrepreneur Shugatiti have caught the attention of an American Porn Star who according to people who watch blue films is the best by the name of King Nazir following her recent comments.

Shugatiti, a Ghanaian socialite and nudist, in an earlier statement while speaking to ZionFelix believes that no man can satisfy her in bed because she has an insatiable desire for sexual activity.

Shugatiti revealed that she has slept with countless men; however, she has yet to experience real satisfaction from coitus. According to her, no amount of sexual pleasure from hours of strokes would send her to the heights of climax.

Well, Shugatiti’s cry to reach orgasm may soon be a reality as American Porn star King Nasir has extended a hand of help to Shugatiti to help her experience orgasm after she revealed that despite having a powerful libido, she has never had an orgasm.

Reacting to Shuggatiti’s revelation, the adult porn star took to Twitter to send her an invitation to help her experience orgasm. He has been helping women of all kinds so Shugatiti’s case is nothing serious. He wrote; “I can help her have an orgasm”.

However, Shugatiti has responded to him, while cautioning King Nazir to step back if he does not want to die early because she is a veteran when it comes to sex and thus, would ‘kill’ him if he dares her.