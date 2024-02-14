BREAKING NEWS: Popular broadcaster, Kwabena Kwakye is dead – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Kwabena Kwakye, fondly known as Wofa KK, a prominent broadcaster at Kencity Media’s Oman 107.1FM in Accra, has tragically passed away.

He had reportedly arrived for work today but fell ill, leading to his untimely demise.

Kwakye, a respected figure within the broadcasting community, contributed significantly to Oman FM’s programming, notably on shows like “Boiling Point” and “National Agenda,” where he often filled in for the regular host, Fiifi Boafo.

Prior to his tenure at Oman FM, he worked with Adom 106.3 FM, a subsidiary radio station of the Multimedia Group Limited.

He has also served as a Parliamentary and Presidential correspondent for Net2 TV.