Popular ex-drug addict Abigail reported to be 4 months pregnant
Entertainment

Popular ex-drug addict Abigail reported to be 4 months pregnant

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Information reaching our News desk reveals that popular ex-drug dealer Abigail is four (4) months pregnant.

Abigail became popular after her story of how she abused drugs found its way on social media and how it had changed her from a beautiful young lady to an old lady.

She got checked into rehab to get her back into her old self and that made some changes to her life.

But it has now emerged that she is pregnant and the person people are tagging is her handler whom they believe has been chopping her.

Richie of Plus1 TV, who was the one handling her spoke exclusively with GhPage TV where he shed light on the pregnancy.

According to him, he wanted to be moving around with Abigail, but people started bashing him, resulting in him just staying back to allow her to live her life.

He mentioned after giving her space, he later got to know that she was four months pregnant for another man.

Source:GhPage

