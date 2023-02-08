type here...
Popular Female Tiktoker dies while giving birth – Sad Photos

By Mr. Tabernacle
A piece of sad news received is the sudden passing of popular Tiktoker Jessy Wa Mubiru.

Per the report, the Tiktok Star gave up the ghost while giving birth. She couldn’t survive the pain and died in the process of labour.

Jessy, until her passing was one of the strong faces on the video-sharing app. She was renowned and had a massive following.

The Tiktok fraternity is saddened by this news and has since thronged the app with videos and picture slides of the popular figure in remembrance of her.

Jorvan Carrotic broke this news in a post on Twitter a few hours ago. May Her Gentle Soul Rest in peace.

