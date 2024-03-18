Popular GH musician impregnates a 21-year-old lady, convinces her to terminate the pregnancy and blocks her afterwards (Video)

- Advertisement -

A 21-year-old lady has accused a popular Ghanaian musician of impregnating her, convincing her to terminate the pregnancy and later blocking her afterwards.

As narrated by the lady who shared her tragedy with Tima Kumkum, she met the said musician at her aunty’s funeral where he performed for the family and attendees of the event.

According to the lady, after the musician’s performance, they exchanged numbers and started chatting.

The lady claims they started dating and 2 years into their affair, she fell pregnant for him.

When she told him about the pregnancy, he convinced her to terminate the pregnancy and made her quit her Ghc 700 monthly job with the promise of setting her up for life.

However, after terminating the pregnancy, the musician ghosted her and also blocked her on all the available avenues she could use to contact him.

Now, according to the lady, she feels cheated and used hence wants to expose the musician to the world.

Watch the video below to know more…